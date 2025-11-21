“I am drawn to love stories” – Kriti Sanon on exploring romance in Tere Ishk Mein

Kriti Sanon, one of the finest actresses of her generation, is all set to mesmerize audiences once again with her upcoming film Tere Ishk Mein. Known for her versatility as an actor, producer, entrepreneur, and UNFPA Honorary Ambassador for Gender Equality, Kriti has consistently chosen projects that challenge her craft. Following her remarkable hat-trick last year with Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Crew, and Do Patti, she reaffirmed her stature as a powerhouse performer. In Tere Ishk Mein, Kriti steps into the emotionally complex role of Mukti, and the recently released trailer hints at a hard-hitting, deeply immersive performance, showcasing her dedication and depth as an actor.

Reflecting on her journey toward romantic cinema, Kriti had once shared, “If you look at the last few films that I have done, it has been a mixed bag of sorts. But personally, I am drawn to love stories, and that’s the one genre I haven’t explored much yet. Some of my favourite films include The Notebook, P.S. I Love You, and Pretty Woman. To be honest, I am dying to work in a romantic film, but I haven’t found a script that has struck a chord with me. I am looking for something challenging—in a way that I don’t know how to execute it.” With Tere Ishk Mein, Kriti has manifested this long-held aspiration, bringing her heartfelt belief in love and emotional honesty to life on screen.

Beyond her cinematic achievements, Kriti is poetic at heart, often sharing her own verses about love, hope, and faith on social media. As audiences eagerly await Tere Ishk Mein, her journey continues with exciting projects like Cocktail 2 and Don 3 as per reports , further cementing her range across genres and reinforcing her reputation as a consummate actor who fearlessly explores new creative territories.