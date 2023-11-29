“I am not quitting Neerja, it’s the story line” – Sneha Wagh

Sneha Wagh has always been loved by her loyal viewers in every show and any character she played till the date – whether it’s a Jyoti, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas…Veera, Chandragupta Maurya, Jai Hanuman – Sankat Mochan Naam Tiharo or her latest show Neerja…Ek Nayi Pehchaan.

According to some birds of the industry, Neerja makers have planned a major twist of and Sneha Wagh’s character as Protima will be concluded for TRP game. This news about Sneha Wagh leaving Neerja has broken Sneha’s fans and Neerja viewers hearts.

Talking about the true reason behind the same, she said, “No, I am not quitting the show. In fact, many media people are also asking me the same question about why I am quitting the show because my character is so nice and many things. But I am not quitting, it’s just how the story is progressing, to show Neerja without her mother Protima’s support. They say when your biggest support system is snatched you become more stronger, so they are going to snatch Neeraj’s support system which is Protima and show her a bit stronger.”

Since 2007, Sneha Wagh has kept entertaining everyone with her performances in different shows and characters. In fact, she won two awards the same night recently – Most Versatile Actress at Dadasaheb Phalke National Icon Films Award, and Most Accomplished Actress at Universal India Awards.

“Getting two awards in one night is actually very special. It seems like you are working so hard through your life, and you are actually getting recognised. It’s a beautiful feeling, and I have very heartfelt gratitude because I have been doing my job with full sincerity and I give maybe 200% to the characters I played. And when they get recognised, and people love them, and get attached to the characters, it feels like a blessing honestly,” Sneha Wagh shared her feelings on winning the Awards.

Though Sneha has to leave her show Neerja, she is not the one who likes to sit at home. “After Neerja, I would definitely get back to work after spending some me time with my family and myself. I can’t sit without work. Yes, I will definitely get back to work soon. I really don’t like to stay away from the camera for a very long time come what may. I am a workaholic person and I love to wake up in the morning and get to work and have challenges in life. So no, I am not going to disappoint my audience in any way, and they are definitely going to love whatever I am going to do next,” Sneha Wagh concluded.