I am really excited about Sardar 2 because I got to do some really fun stunt sequences” – Malavika Mohanan

Malavika Mohanan has been steadily making her mark across industries with her choice of diverse roles and collaborations with some of the biggest names in Indian cinema. From sharing the screen with stars like Vijay, Dhanush, Prabhas and Mohanlal to now teaming up with Karthi in Sardar 2, the actress continues to explore new territories with every project. In Sardar 2, Malavika takes on an action-oriented role that gives her the opportunity to explore a physically demanding side of her craft, making the film an exciting addition to her growing filmography.

Talking about the film and the experience of performing action sequences, Malavika said, “I’m really excited about Sardar 2 because I got to do some really fun stunt sequences in it yeah because my character and Karthi sir’s character we are agents we’re spies who are undercover who are on this crazy mission which takes us to like you know very unexpected places unexpected scenarios and we have some really fun stunt sequence inuences in the film and I really enjoy stunts. I enjoy action as I used to be into sports and athletics growing up so for me it’s a part that I really enjoy getting into like physically challenging my body. I got to do that in this movie. So I had a lot of fun doing that actually because a role like this and all know which requires like for example even stunts require so much of training it’s so technical because even if you’re hitting somebody on camera, you’re giving a punch you’re not actually giving a punch but you have to make it look strong you have to make it look powerful. So the body language has to be correct. It it has to look real from the angle that they’re shooting it. There is so much technicality to it that you have to be focused otherwise it’s very tricky otherwise I’ll end up punching somebody when I’m not supposed to.”

Her excitement around the action-packed experience offers a glimpse into the preparation and dedication that went into her role in Sardar 2. With the actress embracing physically challenging sequences and exploring a new action avatar, the film marks another interesting addition to her versatile filmography. Following Sardar 2, Malavika will also be seen alongside Vijay Sethupathi in Pocket Novel, further expanding her exciting lineup and giving audiences another opportunity to see her in a completely different cinematic space.