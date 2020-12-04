“I am so excited to see so many people loving the video ” – Harshita Shekhar Gaur on Yeh Dil

Music Composer and Singer Rochak Kohli is back with his new single ‘ Yeh Dil’ which he recently shot for Manali alongside actress Harshita Shekhar Gaur. The song was released on Rochak’s Youtube Channel and is a romantic track set in Manali. The entire look and feel of the music video easily compliments the vibe of the song. Harshita Gaur and Rochak Kohli make an adorable pair and Rochak’s soft vocals give the track a perfect flair that’s sure to stick in anyone’s mind. The lyrics of the song is written by noted lyricist Manoj Muntashir.

Talking about the music video, Harshita Gaur said, “I am so excited to see so many people loving the video and giving me amazing feedback. After Mirzapur, this is surely a refreshing change. We had a great time shooting in Manali over 3 days and Rochak’s voice fits so perfectly with every visual and frame. I am glad i got this chance to explore a different side to shooting, expressing emotions over a storyline that completes in 5 mins.”

Rochak Kohli spoke about the music video, ” I think we all are very excited and happy that we finally released our track, because this is an independent song and it’s very difficult in these times to release an Independent song, all this is possible because we all came together Me, Harshita, Gautam – the Director, Manoj Muntashir the writer of the song and became like one close-knit family. Infact, everybody knew the goal of this video because we were working with limited resources and all were very understanding throughout the shoot, that’s why the shoot was successful and the video is out. Also, I’m really hoping that the audience loves it, because it will encourage artists like me & Harshita to do more independent stuff to feature in more experimental videos and to do some really good new content for the audiences because we’re on both sides of the spectrum doing commercial work as well creating new Independent stuff.”