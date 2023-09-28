“I am very excited to have kids”, reveals Navya Naveli Nanda on Nikhil Kamath’s podcast WTF is Next Gen thinking?

The Indian entertainment industry functions with different arms that commonly serve the audience with their different content consumption needs. In a recent episode of his podcast, “WTF is,” the youngest and brightest investor in India, Nikhil Kamath, engaged in an intriguing conversation with the beautiful and talented actress Tara Sutaria, Navya Nanda founder of Project Naveli and co-founder of Aara Health, Kaivalya Vohra Co-Founder & CTO of Zepto and Aadit Palicha Co-Founder & CEO of Zepto.

We see Nikhil Kamath and the group talk about their plans for marriage and having kids. To this Kaivalya said, “I am very excited to have kids” Navya added by saying, “I will definitely get married, and have kids”. When Tara was asked this she responded with, “At some stage I would like to be married”. Nikhil Kamath added saying, “Your ability to evolve is probably highest in isolation, if you’re around people, you’re going to be biased by the virtue of your surroundings, if you want to truly evolve you need objectivity”

Nikhil also asked Navya what is the best way to deal with getting trolled. To this, she responded saying “The reason why people are even watching what I’m doing is probably because it is my family and where I come from. The second reason is that I’ve chosen to do what I do, which is to be public because I work for people. I think people have something to say. I’m open to listening to him. I think everyone has a different lived experience. The majority of this country will have a different life experience in our hearts because I come from a fairly privileged background. I think if I’m doing something that is catering to a huge percentage of India’s population, then I need to be aware of what they think and what they believe. I’m just grateful that people even know me daily. It’s more of improving on that based on what people have to say.

I take it very, very critically.”

This is Nikhil Kamath’s 10th episode unveiling views on watching films and content on the big screens and enjoying them with the whole family. The podcast dove into shopping patterns and trends, social media, and work culture and entitlement. With it being the 10th episode of the podcast we see several stalwarts of different industries grace it, every episode of the podcast touched upon different topics. Before this, a wide range of panelists from Suniel Shetty, and Ajay Bijli, to Kiran Shaw Mazumdar, Tanmay Bhatt, and Kishore Biyani have been part of discussions on different topics with Nikhil Kamath on WTF.”I am very excited to have kids,” reveals Navya Naveli Nanda on Nikhil Kamath’s latest podcast- “WTF is Next Gen thinking?”

