“I am very happy that I have reached the point where I imagined where I wanted to be” – Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun has been crowning the headlines as he has recently been honored and awarded as ‘Leading Man’ by GQ while they Specially hosted a remarkable evening at Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad for him. While this is happening for the first time that the international magazine holds an award event to celebrate one particular man, Allu Arjun, this one came as the most special one for the star too as it came as a dream come true that he envisioned when he was a budding actor and with which he conquered a milestone that he always dreamt of.

While recently Allu Arjun received awarded as ‘Leading Man’ by GQ, he was seen expressing his dream come true to be on the cover of GQ. While delivering a thankful speech at the time of receiving the award, Allu Arjun said, “When I was a budding actor, a couple of years back, must be 7 8 9 years back, I was writing a list of milestones that I wanted to achieve in my life and one of them was, I have to be on a GQ cover magazine that turned out and not just that I also got an extra double bonus of being ‘Man of the Year’. I never thought I would get a GQ award back then. I am very happy that I have reached to a point where I imagined where I wanted to be.

While taking to his social media, Allu Arjun shared the cover of GQ magazine featuring himself on it along with glimpses of him receiving the award. He further jotted down the caption –

“Thank you @gqindia for honouring me as the Leading Man of 2022 ! It was a pleasure being on the cover of GQ magazine . It was a target achieved on my list ✅”

While the event was attended by Allu Arjun’s close friends and GQ’s select guests, it’s the first time that the prestigious global magazine has come to the city for a single star and bestowed him with the title. While sharing the speech of Allu Arjun on their social media, GQ India posted –

“GQ hosts an intimate MOTY event with Allu Arjun, winner of the 2022 Leading Man Award.

“Being on GQ’s cover has always been on my bucket list,” said Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline), who’s cult movie Pushpa: The Rise has catapulted him to fame across borders.”

This year can truly be named after Allu Arjun that he won with the Phenomenal success of Pushpa: The Rise that made multiple records at the box office and subsequently in the digital world. The craze of Allu Arjun’s Pushparaj swag created a whole new kind of rage that was witnessed during the festivals and then on the social media universe too with the trending reels that made several celebrities and sports personalities join the rising fever.

The unprecedented success of the star made him grab several more recognition and awards too on the international front. This started with him receiving the “Indian of the Year” award and later on representing India as the Grand Marshal at the annual Indian Day parade in New York on the country’s 75th Independence Day.

Therefore, it should come as no surprise that Allu Arjun is on almost everyone’s wish list and is now poised to soar to new levels of popularity and stardom when he shortly returns to his legendary role in Pushpa 2!