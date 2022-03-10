“I can be moulded into many different shades of character” – Meghana Kaushik

Actress Meghana Kaushik who’s currently seen in the psychological crime thriller series, Rudra alongside Ajay Devgn, opens up about her passion for acting, and her versatility as an actor. The Neerja fame actress believes she can slip into any role easily. Read on to know more as we have an exclusive chat with her.

Known for her role in the hit Hindi film, Neerja, Meghana has chosen her projects wisely. From Code M, Love, Lust and Confusion, to now Rudra, the actress has been seen in a different role each time she came on screen. Talking about her choice of projects, and versatility as an actor, she says, “as an actor, I truly believe in my talent and versatility, and aim to constantly learn more through watching films, reading and performing. I am someone who can be moulded into so many different shades of a character because of how I look which is slightly unconventional and I take a lot of pride in that”.

When asked about her upcoming projects, she says, “I can feel it in my bones that big things are coming for me this year, and I have to be prepared to put my most versatile foot forward. I have a web show coming up titled Ek Extra Mile that revolves around a dysfunctional yet sweet family on a road trip. I can’t wait for the audience to see me on this show because I get to play so many shades in just one character. And above it all, this show will make one plan a trip with their family right away”. The show will be aired on Voot, although the release date hasn’t been announced yet.