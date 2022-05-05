“I can’t wait to see how the audience reacts to this avatar of Bheema”, shares Sohum Shah as he wraps up Maharani season 2

National award winner Sohum Shah has garnered immense love from the audience and the critics for his versatile acting in films like ‘Tumbbad’, ‘Talvar’ and ‘Ship of Theseus’ and the series Maharani. The actor’s brilliant performance in the character of Bheema Bharti in the web series ‘Maharani’ has dropped a very impressive print of his acting spectacle that has raised the bar of excitement for the audience to watch him in the second season.

In some way or the other, Sohum was always seen sharing updates about Maharani season 2 that the audience is eagerly waiting for, and the fresh news coming in about the project is that the actor has finally wrapped the shooting schedule of Maharani season 2. Reacting to the same, Sohum said “After the success of the first season of Maharani there was so much anticipation surrounding the next season and we went all out to ensure we kept up to the expectations. The new season will see my character Bheema Bharati take a very different turn from season 1. The writing, the dialogues, and the plot twists- everything is more powerful and I can’t wait to see how the audience reacts to this avatar of Bheema”.

Sohum Shah has an exciting line-up in the capacity of an actor and a producer, as he looks forward to one of the busiest years in his professional career with ‘Maharani 2’, the feature film ‘Sanaa’, Tiger Baby’s ‘Dahaad’, his production venture, his ten film horror anthology and several other developments in the pipeline.