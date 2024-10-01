“I don’t believe in pushing actors into scenes” – Sumeet Vyas on his directorial debut with Sony LIV’s Raat Jawaan Hai

Sumeet Vyas steps into the director’s chair with, Raat Jawaan Hai, premiering on Sony LIV on October 11th. Sumeet, brings a fresh and compelling vision to the screen, weaving a narrative that captures the raw, humorous, and deeply relatable experiences of three friends, navigating the fun and chaos of parenthood. He expresses that he is embracing a gentle and sensitive approach to directing And strongly believes that spontaneity works very well and he aims to capture those delightful, genuine moments that brings storytelling alive.

Speaking about his directorial debut, Sumeet Vyas expresses, “I don’t believe in forcing an actor into a scene. I take a more thoughtful and intuitive approach, focusing on each actor’s unique abilities. I avoid multiple retakes, aiming to capture real moments through spontaneity. On set, I maintain a disciplined environment, ensuring silence so the actors feel free to explore, experiment, and be vulnerable. I hope the actors of the series enjoyed working with me as much as I did with them.”

He also added, “It was a refreshing experience to explore something emotionally layered and nuanced, quite different from the intense stories I’ve encountered or been a part of. I hope this light-hearted take on parenthood resonates with the audience as much as it did with us during filming.”

A Yamini Pictures Pvt Ltd production, written and created by Khyati Anand – Puthran, directed by the incredibly talented Sumeet Vyas and produced by Vicky Vijay, this comedy-drama shines with an amazing star cast of Barun Sobti, Anjali Anand and Priya Bapat. With eight episodes, Raat Jawaan Hai promises to be your next binge-watch obsession, full of laugh-out-loud moments and the most emotionally vulnerable yet relatable narrative.