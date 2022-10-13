“I don’t have the pressure of the sword of the box office collection hanging on my head” – Gulshan Devaiah

The emergence of streaming platforms has sparked the era of storytellers in the industry with the willingness to express and explore narratives that mirror reality. While content has evolved owing to digital exposure, the easy accessibility and anonymity have led to audiences expressing their unfiltered opinions. Individuals are no longer afraid to use the media to express their views. And today, these views/opinions can be seen making or breaking industries and individuals, including Bollywood. But do these opinions take away from the growth of storytelling in the industry? The actor par excellence, Gulshan Devaiah shares his thoughts.

Gulshan Devaiah, who has been the favorite of all critics with his performance in MX Player’s recently released show Shiksha Mandal, said, “I’ve always said that with OTT platforms, there is more work for everybody now. It is empowering to storytellers. It is a little different from the cinema business model and liberating in many ways. I don’t have the pressure of the sword of the box office collection hanging on my head, but I have other smaller daggers that are hanging. That being said, I feel people have so much outrage in them and they waste it on things like Bollywood. I think they should direct it to scams, as these matters have not been solved yet and make it relevant. When people exploit loopholes, it’s not fair on all of those who work and study hard.”

Shiksha Mandal also features Gauahar Khan and Pavan Raj Malhotra in pivotal roles. With a socially relevant premise and equally talented cast, the series reveals corruption, fraud, cheating and criminal conspiracy that affects vulnerable students in India. The show is currently streaming on MX Player.