I enjoyed Preity Zinta’s hands-on working style: Shayamal Vallabhjee

From celebrity fitness coach to author of ‘Breath Believe Balance’, Shayamal Vallabhjee has done it all. For someone who believes that life has a plan for each person, he admits that his best is yet to come.

South Africa based sports scientist Vallabhjee stated, “I enjoyed Preity Zinta’s hands-on working style. I admired the depths of her research in knowing her team and their strengths.”

Elaborating further he says, “Working with Kings XI was a fabulous experience. Learning from Sehwag, Hodge, Gayle, Ashwin, Venkatesh Prasad and others was incredible. They gave me the opportunity to test new ideas and approach in sports psychology. I think IPL as a platform has remarkable potential for growth in terms of performance because we have not even begun to scratch the surface of some of the sciences that lead to peak performance – sciences like sleep analysis, fluid monitoring, biomechanics, equipment modification, psychology, muscle physiology and more.”

On the work front, Shyamal Vallabhjee turned author with the book ‘Breathe Believe Balance’. He is overwhelmed that his book is garnering such positive response from all readers and reviewers across.