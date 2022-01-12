“I even watched some documentaries where people allowed drug trials to happen on them for 750 rupees!”, says Vishal Jethwa who is a part of the upcoming series ‘Human’

Disney+ Hotstar’s upcoming Hotstar Specials ‘Human’ has been creating waves all around! Human is a medical thriller based on Human drug trials in India. The series boasts of an absolute stellar cast headlined by National award-winning actor Shefali Shah and versatile actor Kirti Kulhari along with Vishal Jethwa, Ram Kapoor, Seema Biswas, Aditya Srivastava and Mohan Agashe amongst others. The makers have released a new short video titled ‘The Humans of Human’ which has the actors talk about their experiences.

Vishal Jethwa who plays the part of Mangu, shares his experience in his own words, “I wasn’t aware about these different things and about the trials on humans. When I signed up for the show, I did some research, saw some documentaries, and even spoke to writers, and senior people of the production team. They taught me, shared a few things about the human trials, I even watched some documentaries where people allowed the drug trial to happen on them for 700 rupees without even thinking that they are harmful, and that is what my character goes through in ‘Human’.”

We can’t wait to watch the entire gripping narrative of Human as we are merely days away from the big reveal! Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh, the Disney+ Hotstar Specials series has been penned by Mozez Singh, and Ishani Banerjee.

Starring actors Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari, Human will be available on Disney+ Hotstar from 14th January 2022 onwards