“I feel overwhelmed to receive so much love from the audience” – Sirf Tum actress Rishikka Bali

After all these years, despite the advent of many new platforms like the digital streaming space, TV continues to be the medium of the masses. No other medium can boast of having the kind of reach TV has in India. Actress Rishikka Bali, who made her acting debut with Colors’ prime-time show ‘Sirf Tum’ vouches for the same.

“I feel very happy about the fact that I made my acting debut with a TV series as I strongly feel that TV continues to be the biggest medium in India. I have grown up watching countless TV shows with my family. While movie outings would happen in a while, watching TV, just like most people in our country, was an everyday practice for me and my family. Now, OTT has come but TV still remains the preferred medium of family audiences”, she says.

Rishikka, who hails from Uttarakhand, was always interested in acting and had big dreams in her eyes despite coming from a small town. In 2016, she won the coveted title of Miss Uttarakhand. After that, she did many modelling assignments and endorsed many reputed brands. After ‘Sirf Tum’ went on air in November last year, she became a household name.

Talking about her journey, Rishikka says, “The journey has not been easy but I have learnt a lot during the process. I had my share of struggle but I am grateful to God for all the opportunities I have got. Slowly and steadily, I have moved forward. People often say the entertainment industry is a difficult place to be. However, I feel if you are passionate about your goals, you will definitely achieve them. I came from Uttarakhand and got so many opportunities because I never gave up on my dreams.”

In ‘Sirf Tum’, Rishikka portrays the character of Meeta who is the closest friend of the lead character Suhani, played by Eisha Singh. In the show, Meeta plays an important role in bringing the two primary characters Suhani and Ranveer (Vivian DSena) closer to each other. While the show has been getting high TRPs consistently, Rishikka has received a lot of appreciation for her performance as well.

“I feel overwhelmed to receive so much love from the audience. ‘Sirf Tum’ is my first show, so I was very nervous about the feedback I would get. The kind of response I have received so far has been very good and I am extremely grateful about it. I want to like to thank the writers for creating Meeta. She is somebody who is modern but at the same time holds traditional values close to her heart. I think her positivity and niceness is what has clicked with the audience”, the young actress states jubilantly.

Being a daily soap, shooting for ‘Sirf Tum’ is keeping Rishikka busy throughout the day. However, the actress is reading scripts of many of the films and web series that have been offered to her. With the way she is climbing up the ladder of success in the entertainment industry, sky seems to be the limit for this young actress!