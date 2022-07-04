“I feel she deserves all the awards for her performance and hard work,” said Director Laxman Utekar on Kriti Sanon winning the Best Actress award for Mimi at IIFA

Kriti Sanon left all stunned with her impeccable performance in the 2021 release, comedy-drama ‘MiMi’. While the actress has been continuously applauded for her solo lead performance by the audiences and the critics alike, a big acclamation came her way this year when she won her first Best Actress award that too at IIFA.

Even after almost a year to the release, Kriti’s success with Mimi has been echoing till now. During an interview, when asked about Kriti’s IIFA win for Best Actress, her Mimi director, Laxman Utekar shared, “When we were shooting for Mimi, I had already told Kriti and Sai that they would be walking away with awards for their good performances. I don’t think any actress can beat Kriti’s performance that year. Honestly, I feel she deserves all the awards for her performance and hard work.”

In ‘MiMi’, Kriti played the character of Mimi Rathore, a young woman who opts to be a surrogate mother for a foreign couple. This film turned her career around as Kriti saw immense success with a film she carried on her own shoulders. From a young girl with big dreams to a mature mother, she showed a great range ib her performance and had also put on 15kgs to add authenticity to her part.

While on the lineup ahead, Kriti Sanon is super busy with massive films like Adipurush, Shehzada, Captain India, Freddy, and Sajid Nadiadwala’s untitled next in her lineup.