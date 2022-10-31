“I felt that each of these characters represented something very unique”: Director Ayan Mukerji on special appearances in Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva

Disney+ Hotstar wields the power of the mighty astras with the digital premiere of this year’s biggest blockbuster – ‘Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva’. Viewers can live and relive the grand experience at their own comfort in a choice of their preferred language from Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Releasing on November 4, 2022, the magnum opus is produced by Star Studios & Dharma Productions, and directed and written by Ayan Mukerji.

Director Ayan Mukerji explains why he opted for strong special appearances in his film instead of cameos. “Brahmāstra was an ambitious project from the start. And I felt that each of these characters represented something very unique. In a way, they represent little worlds in the larger world of Brahmāstra. And that required certain gravitas and weight. Which led us to approach some of the best actors and talent in the country. We were very lucky that everyone accepted and supported this ambition. I am truly grateful to them for all their support. And for saying yes!” he said.

This never seen before visual spectacle is headlined by some of the finest actors across the Indian Film Industry such as Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni, among others in a universe which is loved and praised by everyone.