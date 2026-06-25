“I genuinely want to grow” – Kriti Sanon

Fresh off the phenomenal success of Cocktail 2, Kriti Sanon continues to win hearts with both her performances and her perspective. The actress, who has received widespread appreciation for her portrayal of Ally in the blockbuster entertainer, is currently enjoying one of the strongest phases of her career. While conversations around box office numbers, competition, and industry rankings continue to dominate social media, Kriti remains focused on what truly matters to her growth as an artist.

Speaking about the constant chatter surrounding comparisons between actresses and the pressure of staying ahead, Kriti shared, “Yeah, it is. If you just know what you’re doing, what you want to do in life and where you’re headed. If you’re secure in yourself, none of it matters. These are just traction-related conversations, which people use to make others feel insecure. Everyone brings something different to the table. There’s no one way of doing a scene. The only race that I’m in is that I want to do better than what I have done before. I genuinely want to grow and I want the next performance to feel like, ‘Oh, this is her best,’ or ‘This is better than the previous one.’ That is an achievement to me because that charts my growth.” The statement perfectly reflects the mindset that has shaped Kriti’s journey from an outsider to one of the industry’s most bankable and respected performers. Rather than measuring success through comparisons, the actress believes in evolving with every project, challenging herself creatively, and constantly raising her own bar. Her words serve as a powerful reminder that true achievement lies not in competing with others but in becoming a better version of oneself.

As Cocktail 2 continues its successful run and earns love from audiences across the country, Kriti Sanon remains focused on what she values most meaningful growth, memorable performances, and a career built on authenticity. With every project, she continues to prove that the strongest competition is the one you have with yourself.