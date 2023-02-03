“I guess we share a karmic connection”: Yogita Bihani on her association with Kapil Sharma, ahead of her music video with Guru Randhawa

After making a lasting impression with her first ever film Vikram Vedha along with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, Yogita Bihani is now gearing up for her first music video. From a young girl in the audience of The Kapil Sharma Show to now promoting her projects on the show, Yogita has truly scaled an inspirational journey.

Taking the right steps in the right direction, Yogita Bihani is carving her niche in the entertainment industry with one project at a time. Having started her career on television with Ekta Kapoor’s show Dil Hi Toh Hai, Yogita Bihani although made her first television appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show. The actress was a part of the audience and as a part of an interaction, came up on stage, years before being invited on the show as a guest to promote her film Vikram Vedha.

Now, the actress is all set to feature in a music video alongwith the comedian cum actor and singing sensation Guru Randhawa, and the trio also recently shot for an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show for the promotions of her song.

Talking about the same, Yogita Bihani said, “As a young girl in the audience for one of the most loved and successful show on Indian Television, I never imagined I would be promoting my first ever film on the show. It’s funny how I keep running into Kapil Sharma at the varied stages of my career, I guess, we share a karmic connection. When I returned to The Kapil Sharma Show last year for my debut Vikram Vedha, I felt like came to a full circle, and now I am a part of his debut music video and we are back on the sets of the show for promoting that. I look forward to the opportunity for returning to The Kapil Sharma Show for my upcoming projects.”

Recently, Yogita Bihani shared a post on social media revealing the story behind a scar on her stomach as a result of her Gastrointestinal surgery from eight years ago. The daring and inspirational note was met with support and appreciation from netizens, hailing her courage.

Currently looking forward to her music video, Yogita Bihani is also gearing for her upcoming projects, expected to be announced soon.