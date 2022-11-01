“I had started from the scratch when I came to Mumbai” – Tanishk Bagchi

Tanishk Bagchi is known for his versatile tracks like ‘Raatan Lambiyaan’, ‘Makhna’, ‘Ve Maahi’, ‘Psycho Saiyaan’, ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ and others.

The music industry is undergoing a huge revolution. Several notable artists in the industry are striving to redefine music for this western-influenced modern era. Tanishk Bagchi is one name that strikes our mind when we think of artists who have given us some fascinating music to savour. The rising music composer is best known for his tracks like ‘Bolna’, ‘Raatan Lambiyaan’ and others. Bagchi started his fulfilling career with Abbas Mustan’s ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon’. His remake of A. R Rahman’s original version ‘Humma Humma’ had crossed 230 million views on YouTube, becoming the most-watched song of the year.

Bagchi’s songs are mesmerizing pieces which are high on energy and vibe. We can’t forget the zestful ‘Makhna’, ‘Nach Meri Rani’, ‘Psycho Saiyaan’ and others! Apt to be played at every festive occasion, Bagchi has given us music from the best of all the worlds. No matter the festival, every house and every ambience in India echoes with his high-on-energy music. Our feet have always tapped on his ‘Tamma Tamma’, ‘Aankh Maarey’, ‘Dilbar’ and others. From Navratri to Diwali to New Year celebrations, there’s no event where we won’t find his music playing high on bass. The entire country loves him and his unique approach to music.

When recently asked on his take on the same, Bagchi expressed, “I had to start from scratch when I had come to Mumbai. I still remember those struggling days. I had never imagined that my work would be so much loved and appreciated. The journey till now has been very very fulfilling. It feels absolute joy to see every house vibing with my music and that is why every festival in India is special for me. I hope the audience keeps loving my music.”

His latest sensation ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ coming from the Siddharth Malhotra starrer ‘Thank God’ has crossed a whopping 100 million views yet. ‘Kinna Sona’ from his upcoming project ‘Phone Bhoot’ is the most unique song he has ever composed and continues to gain praise from his fans. His hard work, dedication and unique taste in music has made him the most loved artist among his fans and we have to agree.

The versatile artist has a huge list of fabulous music to deliver in the coming months of 2022 and the upcoming year. With Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force, Ajay Devgan’s Bholaa, Luv Ranjan’s untitled next and others, we will get to savour more incredible music coming from the music composer.