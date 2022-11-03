“I had the opportunity to meet Jacqueline Fernandez once in Mumbai and safe to say, I am a big fan”, says DJ Snake while talking about his personal favourite Bollywood actress

Jacqueline Fernandez is one diva of Bollywood who has a distinct screen presence. She has an amazing charm that is always adored by the audience and now a new and very renowned name has joined the fan club of Jacqueline that is nonother than DJ Snake.

DJ Snake is a very well-known French music producer and DJ who has always rocked the crowd with his electrifying music. Recently during an interview, he was asked with whom did he wants to collaborate with and he said “I’m a Jacqueline Fernandez fan and I would love to do music alongside her in the future.” Adding further to it, he said, “Ranveer Singh is also a name I hope to be connected with. I am in contact with some Indian musicians now and we are exchanging some exciting inspirations and ideas.”

Jacqueline certainly topped the favorite list of DJ Snake as he said, “I had the opportunity to meet Jacqueline Fernandez once in Mumbai and safe to say, I am a big fan.” Moreover, he also added, “I am a huge Shah Rukh Khan fan as well.”.

On the work front, Jacqueline was recently seen in ‘Ram Setu’ while she has ‘Cirkus’ in her kitty and one recently announced ‘Crack’.