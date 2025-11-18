“I have always been drawn to stories that challenge the norm” – Shikha Malhotra

A couple of years ago, Shikha Malhotra enrolled herself in a nursing course and completed it successfully. After working as a nurse for a while, she was promoted to the position of patient counsellor. All this while, Shikha’s heart was in performing arts. Soon enough, she transitioned into acting and did a plethora of projects including the Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Fan’.

In this interview, Shikha talks about her journey in the entertainment industry, working with Shah Rukh Khan, upcoming projects and more.

You have worked on films like ‘Kaanchli: Life in a Slough’ and ‘Fan’ that have unconventional or niche themes. What drew you to these projects?

I have always been drawn to stories that challenge the norm and offer something beyond glamour. ‘Kaanchli’ and ‘Fan’ were both projects that had depth — emotionally, socially, and artistically. I wanted to be part of cinema that makes people think, that says something real. I don’t choose roles based on commercial appeal; I choose them based on emotional honesty and purpose.

In ‘Kaanchli’, the story is based on a folktale context, set in the interiors of Rajasthan. Can you share a moment from the shoot that challenged you emotionally or technically?

‘Kaanchli’ was one of the toughest and most rewarding experiences of my life. We shot in extreme conditions in rural Rajasthan, often in scorching heat. There was an emotional scene where my character’s trust is betrayed. The scene took everything out of me. The atmosphere, the silence on set, and the rawness of the moment made it very real. I remember crying even after the shot was over. It wasn’t just acting; it was living that pain.

How do you evaluate a script when the topic is ‘niche’ or not the typical mainstream subject? What questions do you ask yourself before signing on?

I always ask, does the story move me? Is there something in it that needs to be told? If the script has emotional truth, I’m interested. I also ask myself if I’ll grow as an artist through this role — technically or emotionally. I don’t mind niche subjects; I actually find them liberating because they allow for more honesty and creative risk.

How do you stay motivated when facing setbacks? What do you go through when a film doesn’t get the release or visibility you expected?

That’s one of the hardest parts of being an artist. You pour your soul into something, and sometimes it doesn’t get the attention it deserves. But I remind myself that art doesn’t lose its value just because it wasn’t widely seen. I focus on the work, not the outcome. My motivation comes from the belief that everything happens at the right time, and as long as I keep learning and creating, I’m moving forward.

You shared your experience working with Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Fan’. How did that opportunity come about?

It was a dream come true! I was selected after several auditions. Working with Shah Rukh Khan sir was surreal — he’s such a humble, warm, and respectful person. I still remember how he greeted every team member personally. Watching him perform up close was like watching a master at work. That experience gave me both confidence and inspiration to push myself further as an actor.

What habits or routines do you personally follow that help you stay productive, motivated or balanced?

Discipline is very important to me — maybe that comes from my nursing background! I start my day early, meditate, and try to spend time reading or learning something new. I believe in physical fitness and mental wellness equally. When I’m not shooting, I volunteer whenever I can — helping others keeps me grounded and grateful.

Did you have any mentors or role models who influenced you significantly? How did their guidance impact you?

I’ve been inspired by so many people — from my professors in nursing college to senior actors I’ve met on set. But if I had to name one person, it would be my mother. She’s been my constant guide and strength. Her belief in me kept me going when I doubted myself. In the industry, I deeply admire women like Vidya Balan and Priyanka Chopra who’ve carved their own paths with dignity and determination.

Could you walk us through your journey so far?

My journey has been anything but linear. I studied nursing and even worked in a hospital before pursuing acting full-time. I think destiny had its plan. Fan was my first big break, followed by ‘Kaanchli’, which gave me critical recognition. Then came an unexpected chapter — during the pandemic, I served as a frontline nurse treating COVID patients. That experience changed my entire perspective on life and humanity. Every turning point, whether it was fame or struggle, has taught me resilience and gratitude.

What is the single most important thing you have learnt about yourself through this journey — from nursing to acting to recovery?

I’ve learned that I am stronger than I ever thought I was. Life has tested me in every way — physically, emotionally, spiritually — but each time, I’ve come back with more clarity and purpose. I’ve realised that success isn’t just about fame; it’s about impact. Whether it’s healing someone through medicine or through art, I just want to make a difference. That’s my true calling.