“I have always loved watching musicals” – Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor is an avid fan of larger-than-life, blockbuster musicals onstage. The actor, amidst her work commitments in the USA, traveled to New York for some downtime. While in the city, known for its Broadway performances, she treated herself to three of the longest-standing musicals: Aladdin, Six, and MJ. Watching these critically acclaimed and popular musicals on the New York Broadway stage has been on her mind for some time.

Starting with Aladdin, which is based on Disney’s animated feature film, this musical is captivating from start to finish. The visually stunning production is enjoyably pantomime-inspired, where the characters break the fourth wall and speak directly to the audience. A day after that, she watched Six: a pop concert spectacle featuring the six ex-wives of Henry the Eight. And her final viewing was the very popular, Tony award-winning – MJ. The show is peppered with poignant moments and classic songs from the legendary musical icon Michael Jackson’s prolific lifetime.

Vaani said “I’ve always loved watching musicals. Recently, during my trip to New York, I got a chance to see some popular musicals back to back. A live play or musical is so alluring with each moment so well enhanced on stage that it can never be duplicated. I’ve always felt lighter, happier & creatively inspired by it.

She adds “The energy and immersion of being in a Broadway theater with a live audience is unbeatable. Going back to Broadway shows is like going back for a little more magic making every moment truly immersive and unparalleled.”

On the work front, Vaani Kapoor will be seen headlining two diversely different projects – Maddock Films, Sarvagunn Sampanna, and Yash Raj Films OTT show, a gritty crime thriller, Mandala Murders, which will again showcase her formidable acting chops.