“I have miles to go and lots to improve upon” – Junaid Khan on winning love from all quarters for his powerful debut in Maharaj

Netflix and YRF Entertainment’s ‘Maharaj’ has released yesterday and the film, as well as, Junaid Khan’s powerful debut as an actor is winning hearts. Junaid is humbled by the positive reviews that are pouring his way and is thrilled that people are getting to watch his debut worldwide!

An overwhelmed Junaid says, “I cannot explain in words what I’m feeling right now. Maharaj has been a long and wild journey for me, but all’s well that ends well I guess.”

He adds, “Maharaj was made with a lot of love and respect and passion and I’m glad that the film and my performance is striking a chord with audience at large.”

Junaid further says, “I know I have miles to go and lots to improve upon. I just hope I get a cast and crew as supportive in all my future work.”

The historical drama, Maharaj, is based on one of the greatest legal battles in Indian history: the 1862 Maharaj Libel Case and is directed by Sidharth P Malhotra and produced by YRF Entertainment, the film stars debutante Junaid Khan alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Shalini Pandey in pivotal roles and features a special appearance by Sharvari.

Based on true incidents that took place in 1862, pre-independence India, Maharaj follows the journey of one of India’s greatest social reformers, Karsandas Mulji.

This David vs. Goliath story showcases one man’s courage to stand against the injustices of his time. Critics and fans alike have lauded the film for its powerful performances.From Junaid being the breath of fresh air to Jaideep’s towering persona, fans are loving it all!