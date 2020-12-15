“I have no fear of facing the camera without makeup” – Kirti Kulhari 

The end of 2020 is about to be thrilling with Criminal Justice Behind Closed Doors, which is about to hit the digital scene on the 24th of December; its trailer has been trending since it dropped.

The second chapter has roped in actor Kirti Kulhari, who only recently received the distinction of ‘Best Rising Star’ at Busan’s Asian Contents Awards for ‘Four More Shots Please!’ and the series got a nomination at the International Emmy Awards for Best Comedy Series. In the upcoming second chapter of Criminal Justice, the versatile actor will be seen donning a zero makeup look.

Interestingly, the zero makeup look is Kulhari’s favourite. In the forthcoming chapter, the actor will be seen without makeup – not even base! She says, “It’s very important for me to render the character I’m essaying with sincerity. I have no fear of facing the camera without makeup; to be honest it’s quite a relief and it saves time. I’m playing the role of a murder suspect who is vulnerable and frightened. Embodying her was a challenge and the zero make up did it’s job.”

Told from a woman’s perspective, the upcoming season chronicles a murder allegation against an eminent lawyer’s wife, Anu Chandra. An open-and-shut case on its surface, there’s more to the crime than meets eye and the defence (mounted by advocates Madhav Mishra and Nikhat Hussain played by Pankaj Tripathi and Anupria Goenka) is tasked with proving the innocence of an indefensible suspect.

Kirti will soon be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta’s The Girl On The Train, the official remake of the Hollywood movie of the same name. She also has Four More Shots Please! Season 3 in her kitty, a short film Charu and awaits the release of Shaadistan.