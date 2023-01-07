“I have performed on Dhan Te Nan in school at events and now life has come to a full circle as I am now actually featured in Phir Dhan Te Nan” – Radhika Madan

While it’s no secret that Radhika Madan is one of the most promising and talented performers of Bollywood today, not many know that she’s a trained dancer and aspired to be a professional dancer in her initial phase of life, before acting came her way. Playing different characters, Radhika Madan, however, rarely had the opportunity to showcase her dance moves on screen, but with Kuttey’s Phir Dhan Te Nan, Radhika took the center stage to flaunt her power-packed dance moves.

Though the audience witnessed glimpses of her dancing prowess in Shiddat, Phir Dhan Te Nan features Radhika Madan burning the dance floor with her energetic moves.

Talking about the same, Radhika Madan shares, “I have always loved dancing, in fact, I wanted to be a professional dancer in career. Given the nature of my job, I have been blessed with very interesting and exciting roles, which not necessarily have let me explore the dancer me on screen. I have performed on Dhan Te Nan in school at events and now life has come to a full circle as I am now actually featured in Phir Dhan Te Nan, dancing to the song I grew up listening to. Hence, I was extremely elated and excited for ‘Phir Dhan Te Nan’, because I look forward to parts that let me dance, as I believe that’s one of my favourite forms of expression.”

Having played diverse and impressive characters through varied genres, Radhika has emerged as a bankable actor with intense and impactful performances, project.

Marking the beginning of a spectacular year, Radhika Madan is currently gearing for the first film of Bollywood’s calendar with Kuttey. Post that, Radhika looks forward to a busy year with a total of six projects, including Kachhey Limbu, which recently gained appreciation from global audience at the TIFF. In addition, Radhika Madan also represented another Indian film at the global platform with the premiere of Sanaa at Tallin Black Nights Film Festival. Radhika will also be seen in Homi Adajania’s upcoming project, Soorarai Pottru’s remake with Akshay Kumar and Happy Teacher’s Day co-starring Nimrat Kaur, alongwith preparing for seventh upcoming film.