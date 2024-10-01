“I have tried to stay true to my sense of creative expression through music” – Ayushmann Khurrana on music on International Music Day

Ayushmann Khurrana is known for his versatility and the hint of the Ayushmann genre that he brings to all his creative projects. Whether it is the choices of his films or his music, Ayushmann strives to go beyond the ordinary and create a masterpiece that sparks conversations.

His foray into music has been loved by fans due to his soulful melodies, heartfelt lyrics and peppy beats that is gaining worldwide recognition with his recent hits – Akh Da Taara and Reh Ja and the recently released Jachdi which combines Punjabi tunes with garba beats for the first ever time. On the occasion of International Music Day, Ayushmann spoke about his process with creating music and what does he look forward to.

Talking about his approach towards his music, Ayushmann Khurrana said, “Like my movies, my music isn’t formulaic. I don’t conform as an artiste and I would not like to do so ever. I have tried to stay true to my sense of creative expression through music and I’m happy that people have accepted it and given me so much love. So, every time I make music, it will be different, disruptive and extremely varied. That’s what’s exciting for me. To create something new every single time and not do what anyone else is doing, not fall in the trap of following a trend. I would like to set a trend if possible. My movies and my music will always echo this belief that I have for myself.”

Talking about his most recent track Jachdi, he said, “Music has always been my companion, through the highs and lows of my life. It’s what I live through every day. My new track Jachdi is a perfect example of going out of my comfort zone to do different stuff – combining Punjabi tunes with Garba beats and in the future too, I will strive to do different things and experiment with my music and movies both. The dhol beats with the upbeat pop Punjabi perfectly bring out the spirit of the festival vibe and I hope people groove on it this Navratri season. I’m fortunate to find this love for both music and movies and I thank everyone for being a constant support to my artistic endeavours.”