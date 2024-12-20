“I hope this film inspires people to disconnect sometimes, look up, and rediscover the beauty of the world around us,” says actor Saksham Kapoor

In an age where technology is omnipresent, the digital world often overshadows the simplicity of real-life connections, natural surroundings, and personal well-being.

Saksham Kapoor, the young actor making his debut in the short format feature film Zindagi Milegi Dobara, which explores the harmful effects of over-reliance on technology, believes in the importance of balancing the digital and real worlds. Coming from a family where his father is a doctor, Saksham is acutely aware of the negative side effects of digital addiction and how it can impact both physical and mental health—especially among young people.

His performance in Zindagi Milegi Dobara resonates deeply with many young viewers who may find themselves caught up in the allure of smartphones, gaming consoles, or social media feeds.

“Zindagi Milegi Dobara highlights these dangers. My character, like many in today’s fast-paced digital world, becomes consumed by technology. The film carefully explores the consequences of this lifestyle, reminding us all of the risks of losing touch with the real world. I’m glad a meaningful project like this came my way,” says Saksham.

Currently pursuing a B.Com Honours degree alongside his studies in Theatre, Saksham has always been drawn to acting.

“Although my father is a doctor, I’ve always wanted to pursue a creative field. Once I finish my studies, I plan to take on more acting roles. Everyone who has seen the film has appreciated my performance,” he shares.

When asked if he himself struggles with technology addiction like many others, the young actor candidly admits, “I, too, get caught up in Instagram reels, but I also have my studies to focus on. I make sure I prioritize what’s most important to me. I hope this film encourages people to disconnect, look up, and rediscover the beauty of the world around us.”