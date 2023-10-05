“I hope to deliver four hits in a row now with Sultan of Delhi” – Tahir Raj Bhasin

Tahir Raj Bhasin, known for his versatile acting, has been on a roll, delivering one hit after another. His consistent success in the film industry can be attributed to his remarkable talent and dedication. With standout performances in movies like Mardaani, Chhichhore, Looop Lapeta and shows like Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, and Ranjish Hi Sahi, Tahir has proven his ability to excel in diverse roles. His ability to connect with audiences and bring depth to his characters has undoubtedly contributed to his string of hits.

Talking about the same Tahir says, “I’m fortunate to have had an amazing run with my last three projects Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, Looop Lapeta & Ranjish Hi Sahi. I hope to deliver four hits in a row now with Sultan of Delhi.”

He adds, “It will be really special for me to deliver another success story with a project that is so close to my heart. I know I have given it my all for my director, Milan Luthria sir. For an actor, nothing feels sweeter than a hit. Thankfully, I have had a good run so far and I’m grateful that people like the work that I do on screen. It has been a journey for me to play and be accepted as the lead in films and in series. It feels amazing to dabble both these spaces with equal love and affection. I’m happy where I’m today with regards to the kind of work that I’m doing or the recognition that I’m getting for my acting.”

Sultan of Delhi will release on Disney Hotstar on 13th October.