I.I.M.U.N.’s Championship Conference brings together 3,000+ students from 108+ cities to build ‘Glocal Citizens’

India’s International Movement to Unite Nations (I.I.M.U.N.), the world’s largest youth-run non-profit organisation, successfully concluded its 14th Annual Championship Conference, a four-day educational and cultural extravaganza that brought together 3,000+ high school students from 108+ Indian cities.

The conference, held from 14th–17th August, began with a grand inaugural ceremony at Shanmukhananda Auditorium, Sion, before moving to the Jio World Convention Centre for three days of intense discussions, debates, and interactive sessions.

The opening ceremony featured an array of prominent voices. Dr. Shashi Tharoor, public intellectual and author, spoke about the importance of becoming “glocal” citizens. Others like Dia Mirza, actor and environmentalist, inspired students to consciously choose what they consume and use. Boman Irani, veteran actor, compared being Indian to humanism. Students were also treated to stunning Indian classical and fusion dance performances that celebrated India’s cultural diversity.

Over the next three days, the Jio World Convention Centre became a vibrant hub for debate, learning, and collaboration. Each morning began with yoga sessions, followed by deliberations on pressing local, national, and international issues, such as climate change, global conflict, artificial intelligence, and inclusive economic growth.

On the evening of Independence Day, students had a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to interact with three former Chiefs of the Armed Forces — Gen Ved Prakash Malik, Admiral R.K. Dhowan, and Air Chief Marshal P.V. Naik — who shared leadership lessons and values from their service to the nation. The evening closed with a performance by stand-up comedian Azeem Banatwala, bringing laughter and joy to the gathering.

The following day combined more debates and speaker interactions with music and cultural celebrations. Distinguished speakers included Ambassadors J.N. Misra, Anil Trigunayat, and Ruchi Gyanshyam joined Former Cabinet Secretary K.M. Chandrasekhar, who shared insights on diplomacy, governance, and public service.

The final day culminated with an address by Shri C.R. Mukunda, Sah-Sahakaryavah of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), who spoke about Indian values and traditions before presenting awards to the top-performing students.

The I.I.M.U.N. Championship Conference is the flagship annual gathering that brings together the best students from its 108+ city-level conferences held across India. These students, selected for their exceptional debating and leadership skills, come together for this national platform to further their learning and exchange ideas.

“The Championship Conference is about empowering tomorrows leaders to understand India and the world deeply, debate issues fearlessly, and build glocal citizens that will represent India in all spheres of life,” said Rishabh Shah, Founder of I.I.M.U.N.

On the sidelines of the event, I.I.M.U.N.’s Annual Advisory Board Meeting and Academic Advisory Council Meeting were also held, where eminent leaders shaped the organisation’s vision for the coming year.