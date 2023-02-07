“I look back at that version of me and I so wish I could go back in time and give her a giant hug” – Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan is known for being vocal about her thoughts and feelings. The actor-musician shares her day to day thoughts on her social media which helps her to connect with her fans constantly. Recently, she posted an image of hers from 2012 and shared that the year wasn’t that great for her personally and little did she know that things were going to change for her, professionally as well.

Sharing the picture, Shruti wrote on her insta, “This picture is from 2012 it was not a great year for me personally and little did I know things were going to change for me professionally..I look back at that version of me and I so wish I could go back in time and give her a giant hug and show her where she would eventually end up 💎 I want to tell her that people will always talk 💩 and that there is a strong breeze of fakery constantly in the air and that the instinct was right and strength is vulnerability!”

“But what gives me from my yesterdays for my tomorrows is that there is pain in the 🍑 fire that always burning in me – always looking for something ahead of me – something to learn from something to see something to dream for . It’s silent it’s violent and it’s true 💎 also #gothpapa vibes in secret have now come out 🥳,” she adds.