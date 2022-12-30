“I look forward to telling more stories with passion and commitment in 2023″ – Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

We are on the cusp of the new year, and just like most of us, Indian filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is anticipating good things to happen in the coming year. The filmmaker enjoyed the success of Faadu this year and she couldn’t be more grateful for how 2022 marked an end. Her project ‘Faadu’ has been recently released and has made a ton of noise for its interesting storyline that touched the hearts of the masses.

While talking about Faadu’s success in 2022 and the coming year, she says “For me making movies is for the archives. As a storyteller, the relationship we form with our audience lasts for a lifetime. Faadu was a story I wanted to tell and the audience love and rave reviews has been enriching and gratifying. My actors, writer, editor, cinematographer, music directors are being celebrated. With immense gratitude I look forward to tell more stories with the passion and commitment in 2023.”

Faadu is a love story about a male protagonist, Abhay, the poet who falls in love with Manjiri, a poetess who has a distinct attitude about life, as he is on the ambitious path of necessity and greed.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she has films like Tarla, Bus Karo Aunty, and Bawaal (co-produced ) in her kitty. Her web series Faadu was released on 9th December.