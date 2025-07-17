‘I met a man named Mohit Suri…’ – Aneet Padda pens a beautiful note ahead of Saiyaara’s release

Aneet Padda, the lead actress of YRF’s much-anticipated romantic film – Saiyaara, which is set to release this weekend opens up about the film for the first time. The actress will share the screen with debutant Ahaan Panday. Saiyaara is directed by Mohit Suri and is produced by Yash Raj Films’ CEO Akshaye Widhani. The film marks Aneet and Ahaan’s first film with YRF. On the eve of the film’s release, Aneet shared a heartwarming photo with Mohit and penned a moving note. She looked back at her journey with the filmmaker an expressed her gratitude towards everyone involved in the film’s making.

“I met a man named @mohitsuri. He sees love the way few do, understands pain in a way that feels honest and true. He’s felt it like anyone else, I guess, but chose to give it meaning instead. To really look at it, hold it close, and see where it led,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

“Images and music alone wouldn’t do. He needed them breathing together to make something true. So he called the cameraman @vikzss (Vikas Sivaraman), who captured the sight, a woman chasing lost magic and light @sumanaghoshs (Sumana Ghosh), a man who believed @s_nk_lp (Sankalp Sadanah) and wrote it with care, & the mentor, the man who gives dreams a chance #AdityaChopra, always there,” she added.

“They built a team (all the cast and crew), stayed up through nights, made something new. The odds were against them, but they chose the fight because they had a story that needed life. Even if it failed, they knew they’d have tried, because something with soul should never be denied,” Aneet shared.

Speaking about casting director Shanoo Sharma, Aneet said, “Then came a woman with a searching mind @shanoosharmarahihai , a little magic here, a little hope there until she found two wanderers who still believed, silly, new, scared, and naïve. To Mohit she said, ‘They’re the right ones to find. Shape them, teach them they’re eager and kind. They don’t know much yet, but one thing is clear: Their hearts are true, and their hopes are sincere. Are they the best? I really don’t know. But look close enough, and you’ll see them glow.’ Mohit sat in his big red chair, Made his choice with that famous stare.”

She concluded the note by saying, “I’m lucky to have seen it up close and near. Ahaan and I are lucky to be here lucky to have this man who let us in, who answered so many of our whens and whys within. You’re a beautiful human being, Mohit Suri, leaving a mark with every song. Thank you for the vision that’s carried so strong. Thank you for the music, for letting us see. Thank you for sharing your heart with the world, and with me.”

Produced by YRF’s CEO Akshaye Widhani, Saiyaara is set to release on July 18, 2025 in theatres worldwide. It marks the debut of Ahaan Panday as the next gen YRF hero & Aneet Padda as the next YRF heroine.