“I promise to keep learning and doing my best” – Hrithik Roshan upon meeting dance influencers on International Dance Day

In an almost dream coming true moment, the dancing maestro of Indian Cinema, Hrithik Roshan met eight dance influencers, engaging in a candid conversation about dance and passion.

Late night on Saturday 29th April, Hrithik Roshan shared a video of his Facebook page recapturing the conversation filled with love, admiration and mutual respect for one another and the craft of dance.

Pioneering a dance revolution in Indian Cinema, Hrithik Roshan turned into the dancing sensation of India ever since his debut film Kaho Naa.. Pyaar Hai in 2000. Emerging as an icon and inspiration to people of all age groups, Hrithik Roshan has been instrumental in offering confidence to young dancers across the nation for over two decades.

Fulfilling the life-long desires of eight influencers and admirers of Hrithik Roshan, the Superstar met Nicole Concessao, Sonal Devraj, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Tarun Namdev, Rohit Jethwani, Chinmay Khedekar and Mrigakshi Jaiswal, and exchanged anecdotes on the evolution of dance in India.

Hrithik shared the video on his social media saying, “Kuch mulaqaatein dil ko chhoo jaati hain! Jaise beeti ek shaam inke saath…. jahaan main tha inka student aur ye the meri inspiration. ♥️

Thank you for having such a meaningful conversation. Sharing your journey, process and tips.. I promise to keep learning and doing my best. 🤗”

From unveiling favourite dance hook steps to revealing the process of learning a choreography, Hrithik Roshan shed light on the varied aspects of his dancing life, offering tips, and learning from the influencers as well.

Listing Bang Bang Title Track, Ghungroo as hook steps he enjoyed most, Hrithik termed It’s Magic unbeatable, as Awez Darbar expressed his fondness for the Koi.. Mil Gaya song.

Taking time to internalise the steps, learn it till you can repeat them in your sleep, is Hrithik Roshan’s process to ace any dance routine.

Swayed by the irresistible charm of Hrithik in Chand Sitare from his debut film, Influencer Chinmay Khedekar expressed that to be in inspirational point to learn guitar and dance. Beginning a new era of dance from his debut film itself, Mrigakshi Jaiswal hailed Hrithik Roshan for the dance revolution in Indian Cinema. Tarun Namdev also expressed his admiration for the actor revealing he learnt dance by watching videos of Hrithik Roshan on television.

Continuing to rule the audience with the tag of amongst the Best Dancer in Indian Cinema over two decades, Hrithik Roshan is not just an inspiration to fans and followers in India but also has been creating ripples across the world, a recent example of which was seen with the release of Bang Bang in Japan.