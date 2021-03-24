“I really liked the idea behind this one as it was a very challenging character”, shares Fatima Sana Shaikh on working on Ajeeb Daastaans

Fatima Sana Shaikh will be seen in a short format project for the first time with Ajeeb Daastaans that is all set to premiere soon.

Fatima shares, “When I was offered Ajeeb Daastaans, I was really keen on doing it because I had never been a part of short-format storytelling. I really liked the idea behind this one as it was a very challenging character. More so, I have always loved watching this format of content. I am really excited for this project and to see how people respond to it. I had a great experience working with Shashank sir and Jaideep. They are both extremely talented and I learnt a lot while shooting this film.”

Her performances in the past have been some really commendable ones as she has played challenging, unconventional roles. Fatima has played a mother in Ludo who also fought with goons with a gun in her hand, a small sweet girl in another film. Her upcoming films will also see her in a different light than before.

Fatima has only graced screens in long-format projects like Ludo, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari and Dangal previously. Now, the actress will be seen in a different format and character in Ajeeb Daastaans. She also has films like Thar with Anil Kapoor, a performance centric remake of Tamil film, Aruvi in her kitty.