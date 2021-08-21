‘I relish a good challenge!’ – Bhumi Pednekar on why she is considered a favourite of content film-makers

Bhumi Pednekar has shown that she is a bankable actor who can not only produce great performances but also deliver hits at the box office. Considered as one of the top actresses of our generation, Bhumi has slowly become a favourite of content film-makers in Bollywood.

Bhumi says, “﻿I have been fortunate that film-makers who have tried to change the face of content in India, have felt that I could be a part of their vision. This gives me immense joy and confidence because I have always wanted to be part of cinema that goes down in the history of Hindi films as pathbreaking.”

Bhumi’s journey in cinema has just started and she has wowed everyone with her raw talent. She says, “My journey in cinema has just begun and I feel blessed that my body of work has some outstanding gems that are among the generation defining films of my time! I have only strived to better myself with each film and show everyone that I relish a good challenge. I think that’s what has worked for me because film-makers have chosen me to portray really challenging roles.”

Bhumi credits all the directors she has collaborated with so far to be behind her success as a leading lady in Bollywood.

She says, “I can’t thank them enough for doing so because they have made me a better artiste and fuelled my hunger to constantly push my boundaries. I live to play a great character that people take back home and discuss about. I want to be called that actor who never shied away from pushing herself and experimented every single time she came on screen.”