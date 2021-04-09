“I spent a month and a half, meeting different psychiatrists” – Sandeepa Dhar on preparing for her role in Bisaat

As the trailer of the psychological thriller ‘Bisaat’ released yesterday, Sandeepa Dhar opened up about her experience of shooting for the emotionally exhaustive show and the extensive preparation she underwent for the same.

The gorgeous and talented Sandeepa Dhar embarks on yet another interesting story with Vikram Bhatt’s ‘Bisaat’. Slipping into the character of a psychiatrist Kiyana Verma, Sandeepa portrays a modern, confident and contemporary professional woman with a strong foundation.

Playing a psychiatrist for the first time with no personal experience in the area, Sandeepa Dhar prepared extensively for her character by meeting professionals, to understand the medical jargons, their behaviour, how they operate with patients, the sessions, the demeanor, body language, functioning etc.

Divulging details of the same, Sandeepa shares, “I spent a month and a half, meeting different psychiatrists, understanding the medical terms, jargons, their lifestyle in both personal and professional lives, etc. “

Known to be lively, bubbly and active, Sandeepa Dhar had to portray a character variably contrasting from her own self, as Kiyana is a much more composed, grounded and intense personality.

Sharing more details about the same, Sandeepa said, “The character is very complex and layered personality, she has her own baggage, a troubled marriage which she is trying to sort, she also her certain professional difficulties to deal with. She is the epitome of the modern contemporary woman who is trying to balance her career and professional life.”

Revealing the impact of shooting for the show, Sandeepa shares, “It was very intense shooting for Bisaat, because it was emotionally draining. We shot the show for 50 days and those 50 days have been amongst the most emotionally exhausting days of my life. However, as an actor it’s been very satisfying, because each day I would come back home, although I would be emotionally and physically tired, but I would feel happy about the fact that I gave it my all and I felt what I had to feel at that moment.”

Revolving around a murder, the psychological thriller ‘Bisaat’ also stars Omkaar Kapoor in the lead. Written and directed by Vikram Bhatt, the series is set to premiere soon on MX Player.