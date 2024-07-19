“I think every film would be better with her” – Vicky Kaushal on Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani is one of the most versatile and loved actresses in Indian cinema. In her impressive career, the leading actress has worked with several actors, and one of them is Vicky Kaushal.The first time Kiara worked with Vicky was ‘Lust Stories’ . The film was turning point for both of them and then they was seen again in Govinda Naam Mera.

Recently, while promoting his upcoming film ‘Bad Newz’, Vicky Kaushal highly talked about Kiara Advani and said, “Kiara is one of my favorite people in the industry. I love her as a human being, and I love her as an actor. We don’t speak and meet often,but I enjoyed working with her in Lust Stories, and I worked with her in Govinda Naam Mera.”

Concluding the same Vicky said, “The way I feel when I am working with her is different,where I feel there is so much ease,there is comfort between two of Us and we feel like we’ve got each other’s back. There is so much I want to say about her, but I am feeling emotional, but back in my mind, every film I get, back of my mind I think Yaar ye Kiara Ke saaath hoti to maza aa jata. She is really gem of a person.”

On the work front, Kiara Advani will be seen in Game Changer , War 2 and Don 3 and Vicky Kaushal will be seen next in Bad Newzz and Chaava.