“I think fans will be incredibly…,” Kevin Feige teases Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars

Ever since Marvel Studios unveiled the first trailer for the year’s most anticipated cinematic event, Avengers: Doomsday, fans have been counting down to its release. Building on the excitement, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige at a recent event to describe the upcoming blockbuster as one of the most ambitious films the studio has ever made.

He also revealed that Avengers: Doomsday will bring together characters and worlds from across Marvel’s cinematic history in an unprecedented way.

“The storyline, as comic fans know, of Doomsday and leading to our next film Secret Wars is literally about universes colliding. So, we have these people who have previously been in their own cinematic universes who now collide together into ours and into one. And it may be the most ambitious and exciting film we’ve ever done,” Feige said.

Hinting at the scale of what’s to come, he added that audiences can expect both satisfying payoffs and major surprises.

“I don’t want to spoil anything, but I think fans will be incredibly satisfied and yet incredibly surprised by where it’s headed. And then we’ll all have a hard time waiting a year for the next one.”

Avengers: Doomsday marks the beginning of Marvel Studios’ epic two-part Multiverse Saga finale, setting the stage for Avengers: Secret Wars, bringing together iconic heroes, fan-favourite characters and legendary actors from across multiple Marvel universes.

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday will release exclusively in theatres across India on 18th December in premium formats. The film will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.