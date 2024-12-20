“I try to balance both the mediums and my films work well in both the mediums” – Yami Gautam on her next Dhoom Dhaam

Yami Gautam is one of the finest and most versatile actors in Bollywood, effortlessly moving between genres and mediums. At a recent media session, the actress opened up about her approach to balancing her roles in both OTT platforms and traditional cinema.

Having starred in a range of films across different platforms, Yami expressed her desire to continue thriving in both worlds. “Main try karunga dono mediums ko balance karne ka. Meri filmein dono mediums mein accha karein, toh kyun nahi?” (I will try to balance both the mediums and my films work well in both the medium, then why not?) she said, underlining her intention to explore diverse formats without compromising on her craft.

Yami went on to clarify that her acting style does not change depending on the medium. “Aur kyunki meri acting mein koi change nahi aayega – ki ‘achha, yeh OTT ke liye hai toh acting badal jayegi ya, yeh theater ke liye hai toh acting alag hogi,'” (and yes, there won’t be any change in my acting, that if it is for OTT then it is going to be different or if it is for theatre it will be different) she remarked, adding that her focus has always been on delivering authentic and engaging performances, regardless of the platform.

The actress also stressed that the goal behind filmmaking should be to reach as wide an audience as possible, whether it’s through OTT or the big screen. “Film yeh soch kar banani chahiye ki majority aur sab log dekhenge,” (Films have to be made keeping in mind that it is been watched by majority of the audience) Yami emphasized, highlighting the importance of creating content that resonates with a diverse viewership.

She also shared an exciting update with the audience about her next and said, “My next avatar is a film called Dhoom Dhaam and film comedy hai. Yeh Aditya ne produce ki hai along with his brother Lokesh toh ab hamare style ki comedy hai toh kuch alag hi hoga. mere sath Pratik Gandhi hai, a very talented actor. Abhi toh itna hi bata sakti hu but I promise just like my other films and my other scripts, I wont let you down. This is going to be something different. Agar comedy hai, family film hai, toh family film hi hogi aur community watch hai matlab literally itne log hone chahiye ek baar me dekhne ke liye aur maza ayega”.

With the success in films like Article 370 which is being loved, hailed as 'film of the year' and a strong presence in the OTT space, Yami's commitment to maintaining a balance between both mediums reflects her evolving career and her versatility as an actor, making her the fierce and most bankable female force in the industry who shoulders the film to its success- with love and the box office.