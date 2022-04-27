“I used to be very scared of animals, but Pet Puraan changed that”, says Sai Tamhankar ahead of the show’s premiere on SonyLIV

How amazing are pets? They are the soothing family one comes back to after a hard day. They are like sponges, soaking away all kinds of sadness and negativity from the homes they brighten up with their presence. Bringing the story of one such home on screen, SonyLIV has announced its next Marathi original, Pet Puraan – a fabulously feel-good social comedy on pet parenting. Packed with oodles of light-hearted wholesome moments and set against a typical Maharashtrian backdrop, the series will explore the unconventional, far-from-perfect lives of an urban, liberal, married couple, Atul and Aditi, and their adopted pets, a cat named Baaku, and a dog named Vyanku.

The show’s trailer, which SonyLIV dropped recently, has already been garnering rave reviews from millions of pet parents. Most of them have taken to social media to share anecdotes from their own journey with their furry kids, mushy enough to make the viewers go “aww”.

The series, which will explore the insurmountable love that pets bring into a family, will have Sai Tamhankar playing Aditi, an independent, strong-willed, yet impulsive woman who discovers the joys and emotional ebb and flow of motherhood, when she becomes a pet parent. Surprisingly enough, the actress is the opposite from her character in real life. ‘When I was first approached for the role, I had almost said no because of my fear of animals. But I am so glad I went ahead with it in the end, because shooting for this series has been an indescribable experience and I would have surely regretted it had I said no.’

Elaborating on her shooting experience, she said, ‘I was unsure about pet parenting as an actor because did not know how much I could connect on an emotional level with the pets. But, as we started filming, the pets felt like my own kids, and work did not quite feel like work. Running after them and always having them on my toes was a great experience. In fact I sometime miss having them around. I’m sure the viewers are going to be reminded of their own experiences with their pets after watching the series. Since the trailer launch, people are coming together and talking about being pet parents, and we have been seeing some amazing stories. I hope our show inspires more people to adopt pets. The show will surely make you fall in love with furry friends around. Take me for example! I’m so fond of animals now!’

Pet Puraan is directed and written by Dnyanesh Zoting and produced by Ranjit Gugle of Huge Productions. Starring Sai Tamhankar and Lalit Prabhakar, the show will premiere on SonyLIV on May 6, 2022, in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Bengali.