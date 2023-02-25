“I want to do various kinds of films” – Sara Ali Khan

The most promising actress of her generation Sara Ali Khan has been seen exploring a variety of genres through a very short span of her filmography of 5 years. While the actress will now be seen in various genres including a psychological thriller of ‘Gaslight’, rom-com of Dinesh Vijan’s next or murder mystery of Homi Adajania’s next, one thing is certain that Sara is constantly trying to dabble into a variety of genres and it shows.

Recently during a live show event, when asked about her dream role Sara expressed her desire to work with content-driven filmmakers in the industry currently, and speaking about this she answered, “Honestly, I want to do various kinds of films. An urban young girl directed by Zoya Akhtar, or an emotional family drama directed by Karan Johar, or a period film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. I mean, I want to do everything.”

In the live show event, Sara won the audience’s hearts with her witty and quick answers in rapid-fire rounds. The audience couldn’t get enough of her witt and were left in awe of her real demeanor on stage. This is something that not a lot of young actresses have that Sara carries with utmost grace.

Further on the work front, Sara has wrapped up 3 films last year. Now, she is looking at an even busier 2023 where she will be next seen in ‘Gaslight’ opposite Vikrant Massey, Maddock’s next opposite Vicky Kaushal, ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ and Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro.. Inn Dino’ this year. She also has ‘Murder Mubarak’ among other projects in the pipeline.