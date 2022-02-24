“I want to explore each and every side of this industry” – Simba Nagpal

Actor Simba Nagpal has been in the news more than ever with his new show, Naagin 6 topping the charts. In an exclusive chat with us, Simba, who’s playing the lead role opposite actress Tejaswwi Prakash, opens up about his passion not just for acting, but also writing and much more. Read on to know what he has to say!

The young starlet who’s known for his charming looks and phenomenal acting skills managed to gain a large set of fans in very little time. From being part of Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki to being titled the most dignified contestant after his stint in Bigg Boss 15, to now, being the leading man of Naagin 6, Simba Nagpal has managed to win over the audience with not just his magnetic personality, but also his wise choice of projects.

When asked, when and how he thought of becoming an actor, he quickly responded saying, “Well, I always wanted to be an actor! But my dreams aren’t limited to just acting. For me it’s not just about acting; it’s about filmmaking! I want to explore each and every side of this industry”.

He further adds, “Lately I’ve been really interested in directing and I’ve had the habit of writing as well. I write songs, poems and stories. I’m just in my learning phase right now. I’m taking baby steps towards my dream. I’m glad that God has blessed me in a way that I have the opportunity to learn everything”.

Simba has been shooting relentlessly for his show Naagin which is by far the most expensive season of all six series. The actor gained a huge fanbase in a short time after being part of shows like Shakti and Bigg Boss 15.