“I want to keep pushing my limits as an actor” – Ranjit Punia

Actor Ranjit Punia has seen a lot of accolades come his way post the release of ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ in which he played Vaani Kapoor’s cousin. Despite limited screen time, the actor left an impact with his confident performance.

About being a part of this much-acclaimed film, Ranjit says, “It was a huge opportunity for me. I have been a big fan of Mr. Abhishek Kapoor right from the time I saw ‘Rock On!!’. I just couldn’t have said a no to a film that was being directed by him. Another reason why I feel proud of being a part of ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ is because it’s a very progressive film. The topic, which the film revolves around, was dealt with a lot of sensitivity”.

The film was also special for Ranjit as he got to shoot in Chandigarh which happens to be his hometown.

“Mohali, Panchkula and Chandigarh are referred to as tri-cities. While I am from Mohali, Ayushmann is from Panchkula. I remember him telling us on the sets how happy he is to shoot in Chandigarh. I shared similar sentiments. We would speak to each other in Punjabi on the sets”, he says.

Apart from ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’, Ranjit also received appreciation for his work in the Punjabi film ‘Shava Ni Girdhari Lal’ which also released last month. Known for being a fitness-conscious individual, he always had a keen interest in athletics and has been a national-level handball player too. He started his career with Punjabi music videos and then, went to Mumbai to try his luck in the modelling industry.

“A friend of mine suggested that I should go to Mumbai and try my hand at modelling. I started out as a fashion model. I did a lot of big fashion shows and TV commercials. After a point, I thought of giving acting a chance. To hone my skills as an actor, I trained with Neeraj Kabi. Slowly and steadily, I am getting interesting roles to play in films. I want to keep pushing my limits as an actor.”

Ranjit has a couple of big films lined up for release this year, including the John Abraham starrer ‘Attack’.