“I want to play a superwoman”: Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon continues to strengthen her position as one of the leading actresses in the country with an exciting and diverse filmography that has seen her consistently experiment with varied roles and genres. From her National Award-winning performance in Mimi to films like Do Patti and Tere Ishk Mein, Kriti has continued to push herself as a performer. Most recently, the actress has been receiving appreciation for her performance as Ally in Cocktail 2, further adding to her evolving repertoire.

Speaking about what she would like to explore next as an actor, Kriti expressed her desire to step into more unconventional and challenging spaces. She said, “I would love to get into the psyche of, like, a really gray character. I feel like it’s something that, you know, as an actor, it just gives you an opportunity to play something that you’re not. Completely away. So I would love to explore a little more gray.”

The actress also revealed another role she would love to take on, putting out her desire to headline a female superhero film. “I also want to play, like, a superwoman. I feel like—the only superhero that we have in India is Krish. Yeah. And of course, we have Shaktimaan, right. But they’re all men. I would love to, you know, there should be, like, a female superhero. You would pull it off. I would love to. I have to do action. Yeah, I’d love to do that. That would be really cool.Putting it out there.”

With her recent choices reflecting an increasing willingness to experiment, Kriti’s aspirations point towards yet another exciting phase in her career. Her interest in exploring morally complex characters, action and the superhero space underlines her continued pursuit of roles that challenge her as an actor and allow her to venture beyond familiar territory.