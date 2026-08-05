“I want to spread love through my music” – NIIIK

Born to a family of Indian-origin in Germany, NIIIK got attracted to music at a very young age. Whether he was at home, at school or in a busy marketplace, he would get drawn to a piece of music as soon as he would hear it. Today, his passion is also his profession. Music, for NIIIK, is an extension of who he is as an individual.

Talking about his love for music, NIIIK says, “Music has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember. I started making music because I wanted to share the love I carry in my heart. I have been creating music, in some form or the other, since I was 5 years of age. The love I have for music is almost impossible to describe. Music gives me an incredible amount of strength. For me, music is unconditional love. There are always new elements to discover, new feelings to experience and new ways to connect. Music connects people and that is one of the most beautiful things about it.”

NIIIK’s journey in music has been driven by a great amount of curiosity. Right from the time he was a child, he wished to explore all genres of music and this, in turn, played an important role in shaping him as a musician. Exploring new elements in music has always been a great source of joy to him. As an artist, he is not confined to a particular genre, sound, style or instrument.

Elaborating on this, he says, “I started out with recorder. It is an instrument which is similar to a flute and belongs to the category of woodwind musical instruments. I immensely enjoyed the experience of playing it. Since it is the first instrument I learnt to play, it will always be very close to my heart. Later, I learnt to play drums, guitar and piano. With time, I also developed a keen interest in beat boxing. I learnt it myself, became quite good at it and performed as a beat boxer in many events and venues. I have also taught the art of beat boxing to many people.”

NIIIK believes his faith in the divine has played a key role in his growth as a human being and an artist. Growing up in a family, which gave a lot of importance to faith and spirituality, NIIIK was drawn to it himself at a very early age. Throughout his life, the one thing that has held NIIIK in good stead is his strong desire to learn new things. This quest for knowledge and enlightment has also played a key role in his spiritual growth.

“Our family follows Hinduism. I respect every God and religion. However, I do have a special connect with Mahadev. I feel Lord Shiva is constantly watching over me. He is the one who ensures that I keep walking on the right path and keep striving towards becoming a better human being. Visiting temples and chanting mantras give me immense happiness and strength. I respect every religion. Religion should bring people together. It does not matter whether you are a Hindu, Christian, Muslim or Jewish. All you need to have is a clean heart. One sees people complaining and cribbing about trivial things. If we feel grateful for this beautiful life which God has given us, we will have nothing to worry about. Having a sense of gratitude, according to me, is very important in life”, he says.

Though NIIIK was born and raised in Germany, he remained in touch with his roots. While his parents instilled Indian values in him, watching Bollywood films gave him a good India of what India looked and felt like. Of course, annual trips to the country would ensure that he stayed connected with the land his family came from. While living in Germany, too, he made several friends in the Indian community and exchanged ideas on culture, representation, identity and faith.

“As an artist, I have always worked towards supporting my culture. I have always identified with Indian culture. Bollywood films played a very important role in keeping me connected to my roots. Growing up, I met many families which had migrated from India and other South Asian countries. However, I always felt that desi culture was not represented well enough in Germany. That culture has so much beauty in it. The music I make reflects my love for my culture. People in Gremany have, of course, been extremely warm and kind and that is why I represent a part of them in my music as well. A lot of my music is desi Bollywood mixed with my own perspective and a slight German touch”, he says.

NIIIK derives a lot of strength from his family comprising his parents and a younger brother. His family members have been constant companions in his journey as an artist and supported him in every step of the way. Owing to the encouragement he received constantly from his family, NIIIK never had to look for external support or validation.

Talking about the bond NIIIK shares with his family, he says, “We are a close-knit family. In this journey, many people around me demotivated me and tried to bring negative energy in my life. However, all this never affected me as I had a very supportive family. From day one, my family encouraged me to follow my heart and chase my dreams. Apart from encouraging me, they have provided me with the right guidance to grow as a human being and as an artist. I want to keep growing as an artist, create some timeless music and make them feel proud.”

As an independent artist, NIIIK is currently focused on creating tracks across different genres. Slowly and steadily, he is building a listener base for himself on social media and streaming platforms by releasing his music at regular intervals. One of his recent releases has been a contemporary interpretation of a popular Bollywood track.

Sharing his plans for the future, NIIIK states, “I grew up listening to a lot of Bollywood music. I definitely want to create music for Bollywood films. Of course, I will be bringing my own identity, ideas and vision to the table when I compose for Bollywood. And, I think, that is what will make the whole thing interesting. I am taking one step at a time. Right now, I am releasing a lot of music independently. I want to travel the world as a musician and perform everywhere. I will be doing different things but the goal would always be the same, spreading love through music.”

With several original tracks and shows in the pipeline, NIIIK’s career as a music artist is already off to a great start. In a short span of time, the multi-faceted artist has carved out a distinctive identity for himself. With time, he wants to give his listeners and the audience the kind of music that finds a permanent place in their hearts and minds.

Social Media:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/niiik.official

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@NIIIKinthehouse