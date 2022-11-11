“I wanted to look like a daal-chawal eating person”: Karan Tacker shares his transformation story for Neeraj Pandey’s Khakee: The Bihar Chapter

One of the most handsome and fit actors of Indian Entertainment industry, Karan Tacker surprised his fans and followers with his realistic, basic and not-so-glamorous look as the idealistic, earnest police officer Amit Lodha for Neeraj Pandey’s upcoming cop-drama ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’. Undergoing an evident physical transformation, the dedicated actor revealed his process to achieve a more believable and craft-pleasing transformation against an aesthetic and visual change.

Acing the part of a super-cop in the early 2000s Bihar, Karan Tacker gained around 6-7kgs to attain a slightly healthier and realistic physique for the character.

Revealing details of the transformation, Karan Tacker shares, “In general I am a fitness freak, however, for this role, I didn’t want to look the dashboard abs, toned muscles kind-of fit guy, I wanted to look as regular as possible. For that, I stopped doing my general weight training and switched to Yoga. The idea was to attain a more agile and flexible physique, and look as real, relatable and close to the character as possible, against the stiff, body-shot physique. I wanted to look like a daal-chawal eating person, because the show is based in early 2000s, at that time, the idea of fitness was very simple and basic; a common man’s diet that included daal-chawal, roti-sabzi, hence, I actually shifted to that diet as well. From a 73Kgs, really fit guy, I put on almost 6-7kgs to achieve a more regular, real body with a bit of paunch, filled cheeks.”

Sharing the idea behind his transformation, Karan Tacker says, “Exercise and diet changes not only lead to difference in physical appearances but also the overall body posture and behaviour. For a character it’s not just important how a person looks, but also the mannerisms; from face, walk to how one carries themself. The idea was to feel differently so that the changes in the body are reflected in the acting, to be true to the character. My transformation was not just concerning the aesthetics but also affecting the craft.”

Earlier, Karan Tacker played a pivotal role in Neeraj Pandey’s Special Ops and the actor marks his second collaboration with the filmmaker for the Bhav Dhulia directorial.

From playing the chocolate boy on television to excelling in content-driven roles on the OTT, Karan Tacker has scaled an impressive journey. Choosing on the right projects, the actor is widening the spectrum of his versatility, garnering appreciation from the audience and critics alike.

Set in Bihar, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter is a crime drama tracing the world of crime based on true events from the first half of 2000s. Portraying the cop v/s gangster tiff, the show features Karan Tacker as the police officer while Avinash Tiwary plays the gangster.

Streaming from 25th November on Netflix, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter has generated immense excitement and anticipation amongst the audience for the show.