“I was a bit nervous at first” – Chitrangda Singh on teaming up with Salman Khan for Battle of Galwan

Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh are currently shooting Battle of Galwan in Leh, one of the year’s most awaited films. The project not only promises gripping action but also explores the personal and emotional lives of soldiers. Marking their first-ever onscreen collaboration, the film sees Chitrangda undergoing multiple transformations to bring her character to life.

In a conversation with HT City, Chitrangda admitted she was initially anxious about sharing screen space with Salman Khan. “Honestly, I was a bit nervous when I came on board. The reason is Salman has such a huge fan following and there are so many eyes on him always. So you get to hear a lot of response on what his fans think about his work. I am glad that they kind of accepted me with their Salman, their hero. I am happy that it’s been good so far,”.

Talking about the scale and depth of Battle of Galwan, Singh revealed that the film goes beyond just action sequences. “There is a lot of prep of course that has gone into this as it’s about the Battle of Galwan. But it is also delving into the soldier’s emotional lives, them as husbands and fathers, as sons. It’s about their personal life. The makers concentrated on getting this whole bunch of people who will be part of the battle. There are also a lot of variables when you are shooting in the dark, so all that was worked out.”

Chitrangda Singh, who explored comedy for the first time earlier this year in Housefull 5, shared, “Multiple look tests have been done for Battle of Galwan as there will be more than just one look in Battle of Galwan.”