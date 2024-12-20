“I was a part of a film which will be remembered for a long time for its subject and novelty” – Yami Gautam on the success of Article 370

Yami Gautam’s 2024 blockbuster ‘Article 370’ has garnered significant attention for its bold, fact-based narrative. With the star’s finest act and powerful performance, she always shoulders the film to box office success and critical acclaim. Rightly, being hailed as the ‘female performer of the year’. The movie, inspired by true events surrounding the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, has been lauded for its authenticity and the strong, author-backed role played by Yami. During a recent media session, the actress shared her thoughts on the film and her process of choosing the project.

“When a script comes to me, I see the film without bias,” Yami explained. “I do it if I think it will engage me or challenge me as an actor.” She emphasized that Article 370 was a role that truly intrigued her, as it was based on real events yet left room for questioning the validity of those events. “It was inspired by true events, but one questions, ‘Did that really happen?’,” she reflected. “The movie is based on facts and what information we had. It was verified.”

Yami further highlighted the uniqueness of the film, stating that it would be remembered for its subject matter and novelty. “I was a part of a film which will be remembered for a long time for its subject and novelty,” she said. “If we talk about new cinema, we should talk about new films and make them.”

The actress also emphasized the film’s departure from typical commercial formulas. “It was not a package with songs. They (audience) came to watch the film for the story,” Yami asserted.

With its gripping storyline and compelling performances, Article 370 is shaping up to be one of the defining films of 2024, proving Yami Gautam’s place as a versatile and bold actress in the industry. The year truly belongs to Yami with success on personal and professional front, this year.