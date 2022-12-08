“I was awestruck when I saw Riteish Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem for the very first time performing on set”, says Sachin Vidrohi

Actor Sachin Vidrohi best known for Netflix’s Kota Factory, Prime’s Flames, Hotstar’s short film Dil Patang and Anant, MX Player’s Ye Saali Naukri and currently seen in MTV’s Nishedh season 2. Next, he will also be seen in Kakuda, a horror-comedy starring alongside Riteish Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem in prominent roles. It is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

On sharing about his role he tells,”I am playing one of the “Three Mischievous” school going fellows who bunk their school daily and roam around in the village to create ruckus. They are least bothered about the ghost and live in their own dreamy world.”

Talking about how he landed into the role he states,”I was in Delhi when I received a call from Rohan Mapuskar Casting in April 2021 for Saqib Saleem’s friend part in the film, I had sent self tape for the same, after two months I received a call that I could not make it for the part but the director of the film Aditya Sarpotdar Sir liked my audition and wanted me to be a part of his film. So that’s how I landed up getting one of the three mischievous boy’s part.”

Opening up about the film he shares,”This horror-comedy film follows a town trapped in time by a curse and 3 of its inhabitants face a ghost that makes them question superstition, tradition and love.”

Describe his working experience with Riteish Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem in Kakuda he says,”I was awestruck when I saw Riteish Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem for the very first time performing on set. They are great actors who know their craft well. Saqib Saleem made me comfortable in breaking that star image I had for him in a fight scene with him.”

Sachin also shares about the challenges he faced as a new comer. He reveals,”It was very challenging for me to convince my parents that I want to take acting as a career until Kota Factory happened and my father’s boss watched it and praised for me. I shifted to Mumbai when everybody was shifting back to their hometowns. I shifted right before the Second lockdown in mid of March 2021 and lockdown happened in April. It was difficult to find work for a few months because the world was standing still.”

Lastly he adds about his future aspirations stating,”I am very much fascinated with the villains and grey shade characters, they are the hero of their own story. I want to play a villain which has many shades.”