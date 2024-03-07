“I was eating a lot and was doing lower body workout”, Barun Sobti reveals his fitness regime for Rakshak – India’s Braves Chapter 2

Amazon miniTV- Amazon’s free video streaming service recently released its highly awaited patriotic series Rakshak- India’s Braves: Chapter 2. The gripping narrative of the series is a heartfelt tribute to the bravery and selflessness of India’s courageous soldiers, set against the backdrop of the Kulgam operation. T

hrough its captivating storytelling and authentic portrayal of real-life incidents, the series brings to life the valorous saga of Naib Subedar Sombir Singh and DYSP Aman Thakur. From the fierce battle scenes to the tender moments of camaraderie, the series captures the essence of military life with authenticity and depth.

Barun Sobti who essays the role of Naib Subedar Sombir Singh, revealed the fitness routine he followed while shooting for the series. He said, “There was a particular fitness regime that I was following. I typically avoid it, but this one required considerable physical effort. We filmed in Kashmir, tackling its challenging terrain, especially during action sequences or operational tasks. I was eating a lot and doing lower body workouts more than anything else.”

Adding to this, he further shared his experience of shooting in Kashmir. “Almost 90% of the series was shot there. My experience was amazing, people over there were very helpful. It seems like a very peaceful place that is now headed toward success and progression. To top it up I think this story is very close to my heart,”.

Produced by Juggernaut Studios, Rakshak- India’s Braves: Chapter 2 features Barun Sobti, Surbhi Chandna, and Vishwas Kini in pivotal roles. The series is streaming exclusively on Amazon miniTV for free within Amazon’s shopping app, on Fire TV, and Play Store.