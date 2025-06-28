“I was extremely thrilled and very honored by this opportunity” – Bhumi Pednekar reveals her reaction when UNDP approached her

In addition to making waves in Bollywood, Bhumi Pednekar is also making significant contributions towards sustainability and conserving the environment. Recently, the actress attended an environmental conclave in the city and revealed her first reaction when UNDP approached her.

Throwing light on the same, Bhumi Pednekar shared, “When they came to me, I was extremely thrilled and very honored by this opportunity because I always feel to collaborate because when you collaborate, you create more impact. That’s what I’m trying to do with my role as an advocate for the UNDP.”

For the unversed, Bhumi Pednekar was appointed as UNDP India’s first national advocate for the Sustainable Development Goals. Not only has she brought significant improvements in raising awareness about climate change through the platform, but she has also ensured to fulfill her duty as a responsible citizen. In addition to this, Bhumi has always been vocal about championing environmental sustainability. She started Climate Warrior, an online platform that raises awareness about grave issues like climate change and deforestation.

While she continues to make meaningful contributions towards sustainability, she is all set to reaffirm her status as a dynamic actress through her upcoming project, Daldal. As the details about this project are much awaited, the audiences are also eager to see her reprise her role as Sophia Shekar in the second season of The Royals. Known for resonating with the audiences on the basis of emotions and making careful choices of projects, her admirers are keen to see more of her on-screen.